Who is the Top Investor In TechnipFMC plc (FTI)?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is 1.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.47 and a high of $13.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -59.23% lower than the price target low of $7.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.42, the stock is 2.48% and 3.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.61 million and changing -3.94% at the moment leaves the stock 37.00% off its SMA200. FTI registered 76.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.16%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.29%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has around 20610 employees, a market worth around $5.54B and $6.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.26. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.85% and -5.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.40% this year

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 450.10M, and float is at 440.51M with Short Float at 3.70%.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at TechnipFMC plc (FTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Landes Jonathan, the company’s President Subsea. SEC filings show that Landes Jonathan sold 10,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading 22.09% up over the past 12 months.