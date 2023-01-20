A peek at Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): Who has invested in It?

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is -3.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.69 and a high of $60.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAP stock was last observed hovering at around $49.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.13% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -10.2% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.59, the stock is -2.56% and -5.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -6.32% off its SMA200. TAP registered -3.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.34%.

The stock witnessed a -3.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.75%, and is -2.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $10.05B and $10.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.81 and Fwd P/E is 12.13. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.22% and -17.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 205.60% this year

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.80M, and float is at 166.27M with Short Float at 4.52%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winnefeld James A Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $53.45 per share for a total of $10690.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13226.0 shares.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) that is -11.03% lower over the past 12 months.