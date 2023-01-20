A peek at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Who has invested in It?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is 10.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.14 and a high of $53.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.7% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -25.27% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.57, the stock is 4.68% and 14.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 5.65% off its SMA200. SPR registered -33.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.05%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 18.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.97%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has around 16100 employees, a market worth around $3.46B and $4.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.03. Profit margin for the company is -8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.07% and -38.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.70M, and float is at 104.25M with Short Float at 5.19%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON ROBERT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $26.29 per share for a total of $13145.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17641.0 shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $29.55 per share for $14775.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18141.0 shares of the SPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $31.91 for $15955.0. The insider now directly holds 18,641 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 3.85% up over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 13.65% higher over the same period.