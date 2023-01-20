A peek at Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM): Who has invested in It?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) is 51.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $12.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBFM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is 31.26% and 27.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -8.50% at the moment leaves the stock -30.68% off its SMA200. SBFM registered -92.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.83%.

The stock witnessed a 44.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.65%, and is 22.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.72% over the week and 10.19% over the month.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $22.27M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.44% and -92.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-605.80%).

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.50% this year

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.89M, and float is at 18.47M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sebaaly Camille, the company’s CFO/Secretary. SEC filings show that Sebaaly Camille bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $0.76 per share for a total of $22905.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Sebaaly Camille (CFO/Secretary) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $1.22 per share for $30500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SBFM stock.