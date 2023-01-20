Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) is 5.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.81 and a high of $27.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARQT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.56% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 66.2% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.55, the stock is 7.96% and -5.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 9.74% at the moment leaves the stock -21.89% off its SMA200. ARQT registered -3.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.40%.

The stock witnessed a -2.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.07%, and is 14.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $926.62M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.39% and -43.25% from its 52-week high.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.93M, and float is at 58.93M with Short Float at 18.08%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Welgus Howard G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Welgus Howard G. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $13.72 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Burnett Patrick () sold a total of 1,475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $15.01 per share for $22136.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41564.0 shares of the ARQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Watanabe Todd Franklin () disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $17.06 for $17060.0. The insider now directly holds 378,907 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT).

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 42.10% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 8.72% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -16.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.