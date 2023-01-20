Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is 7.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.90 and a high of $72.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPRI stock was last observed hovering at around $63.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.82% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.95% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -13.96% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.54, the stock is 3.67% and 9.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 26.37% off its SMA200. CPRI registered 7.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.73%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.01%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $7.86B and $5.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.39 and Fwd P/E is 8.51. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.78% and -14.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.04M, and float is at 125.46M with Short Float at 4.46%.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibbons Judy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gibbons Judy sold 4,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $48.88 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24620.0 shares.

Capri Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that IDOL JOHN D (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 3,803 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $49.63 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.93 million shares of the CPRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Purefoy Daniel (SVP, Global Ops & Head of D&I) disposed off 1,950 shares at an average price of $50.80 for $99060.0. The insider now directly holds 13,962 shares of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI).

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moelis & Company (MC) that is trading -19.83% down over the past 12 months.