ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Volatility At 3.59%, Should You Add A Position?

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) is 7.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.64 and a high of $33.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.81% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -11.25% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.15, the stock is 5.84% and 4.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 29.97% off its SMA200. CHX registered 28.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.21%.

The stock witnessed a 12.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.32%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $6.18B and $3.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.68 and Fwd P/E is 17.07. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.20% and -5.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChampionX Corporation (CHX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChampionX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.80% this year

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.42M, and float is at 197.74M with Short Float at 3.23%.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at ChampionX Corporation (CHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marcos Antoine, the company’s VP, Corp Controller, CAO. SEC filings show that Marcos Antoine sold 146,955 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $4.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42380.0 shares.

ChampionX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Todd Stephen M. (Director) sold a total of 3,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $30.60 per share for $94765.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30888.0 shares of the CHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Somasundaram Sivasankaran (President & CEO) disposed off 4,872 shares at an average price of $32.48 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 373,728 shares of ChampionX Corporation (CHX).