Five9 Inc. (FIVN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) is 3.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.61 and a high of $138.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $71.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24%.

Currently trading at $70.38, the stock is 2.29% and 8.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -18.24% off its SMA200. FIVN registered -43.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.80%.

The stock witnessed a -0.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.29%, and is -0.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has around 2138 employees, a market worth around $4.88B and $744.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.89. Profit margin for the company is -11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.00% and -49.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Five9 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.23M, and float is at 69.34M with Short Float at 8.20%.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Five9 Inc. (FIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ACOSTA JACK L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ACOSTA JACK L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $70.70 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28597.0 shares.

Five9 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Burkland Daniel P. (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 43,136 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $68.72 per share for $2.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the FIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Kozanian Panos (EVP, Product Engineering) disposed off 1,595 shares at an average price of $68.61 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 79,173 shares of Five9 Inc. (FIVN).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -35.23% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -1.49% lower over the same period. LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is -65.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.