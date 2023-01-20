Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is 3.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.37 and a high of $133.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRMN stock was last observed hovering at around $96.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29%.

Currently trading at $95.34, the stock is 0.75% and 2.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -0.77% off its SMA200. GRMN registered -28.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.24%.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.98%, and is -4.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has around 18700 employees, a market worth around $18.26B and $4.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.08 and Fwd P/E is 17.72. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.84% and -28.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Analyst Forecasts

Garmin Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.67M, and float is at 153.38M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEMBLE CLIFTON A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that PEMBLE CLIFTON A sold 6,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $91.30 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Garmin Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Munn Matthew (VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM) sold a total of 1,797 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $92.96 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11340.0 shares of the GRMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, PEMBLE CLIFTON A (President and CEO) disposed off 19,836 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $1.79 million. The insider now directly holds 125,664 shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -20.34% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -31.10% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -31.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.