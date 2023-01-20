Here are the top Institutional holders of BankUnited Inc. (BKU) shares

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) is -1.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.44 and a high of $45.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKU stock was last observed hovering at around $33.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.49% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.44% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.42, the stock is -1.43% and -4.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -10.30% off its SMA200. BKU registered -26.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.31%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.86%, and is -4.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has around 1465 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.95 and Fwd P/E is 8.35. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.30% and -27.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BankUnited Inc. (BKU) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BankUnited Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.60% this year

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.69M, and float is at 76.62M with Short Float at 5.25%.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at BankUnited Inc. (BKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prudenti A. Gail, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $37.26 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9729.0 shares.

BankUnited Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Richards Jay D. (Officer of Subsidiary) sold a total of 7,415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $41.40 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30973.0 shares of the BKU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Malcolm Kevin A. (Officer of Subsidiary) disposed off 703 shares at an average price of $39.16 for $27529.0. The insider now directly holds 7,000 shares of BankUnited Inc. (BKU).

BankUnited Inc. (BKU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) that is trading -37.67% down over the past 12 months and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) that is -19.32% lower over the same period. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is 14.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.