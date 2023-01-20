Here are the top Institutional holders of KBR Inc. (KBR) shares

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is -9.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.77 and a high of $56.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KBR stock was last observed hovering at around $49.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.74% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.49% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 14.36% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.96, the stock is -6.59% and -6.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -3.16% off its SMA200. KBR registered 1.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.29%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.59%, and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

KBR Inc. (KBR) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $6.59B and $7.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.93 and Fwd P/E is 16.60. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.82% and -15.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

KBR Inc. (KBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KBR Inc. (KBR) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KBR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.50% this year

KBR Inc. (KBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.00M, and float is at 135.80M with Short Float at 2.87%.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at KBR Inc. (KBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Myles Jennifer, the company’s EVP, Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Myles Jennifer sold 1,449 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $50.36 per share for a total of $72965.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49236.0 shares.

KBR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Kelly Douglas Nick (President, Technology) sold a total of 3,456 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $51.35 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31638.0 shares of the KBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Conlon Gregory Sean (Chief Digital & Development) disposed off 14,564 shares at an average price of $52.09 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 50,399 shares of KBR Inc. (KBR).

KBR Inc. (KBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -8.71% down over the past 12 months and Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is 5.85% higher over the same period. Eni S.p.A. (E) is 3.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.