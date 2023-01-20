Here are the top Institutional holders of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is 8.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.41 and a high of $76.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LSCC stock was last observed hovering at around $73.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.1% off its average median price target of $75.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.09% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -40.42% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.21, the stock is 3.78% and 4.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -4.23% at the moment leaves the stock 25.42% off its SMA200. LSCC registered 15.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.95%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.38%, and is -2.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has around 856 employees, a market worth around $9.55B and $626.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.54 and Fwd P/E is 34.84. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.74% and -8.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.20% this year

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.27M, and float is at 134.68M with Short Float at 4.64%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider Activity

A total of 138 insider transactions have happened at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jensen Mark Edwin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jensen Mark Edwin sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $64.55 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97841.0 shares.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that O’Rourke Glenn (SVP, Mfg Ops) sold a total of 4,790 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $70.70 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LSCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT (President & CEO) disposed off 26,034 shares at an average price of $70.36 for $1.83 million. The insider now directly holds 758,500 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC).

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -6.23% down over the past 12 months and Semtech Corporation (SMTC) that is -59.48% lower over the same period. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -48.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.