Here are the top Institutional holders of Seagen Inc. (SGEN) shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) is 2.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.43 and a high of $183.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $130.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51%.

Currently trading at $132.00, the stock is 1.16% and 2.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -8.79% off its SMA200. SGEN registered 1.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.53%.

The stock witnessed a 1.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.11%, and is 0.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has around 2675 employees, a market worth around $24.49B and $1.86B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.20% and -27.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.20%).

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.10% this year

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.79M, and float is at 183.63M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Seagen Inc. (SGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIU JEAN I, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that LIU JEAN I sold 578 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $130.71 per share for a total of $75548.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85113.0 shares.

Seagen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that DANSEY ROGER D (President R&D & CMO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $135.00 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97539.0 shares of the SGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, LIU JEAN I (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 4,525 shares at an average price of $135.00 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 85,691 shares of Seagen Inc. (SGEN).

Seagen Inc. (SGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -52.39% down over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 8.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.