Here are the top Institutional holders of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) shares

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is 10.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.65 and a high of $21.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.32% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.21% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.59, the stock is 5.13% and 7.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -23.54% off its SMA200. TDS registered -42.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.46%.

The stock witnessed a 13.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.94%, and is -0.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $5.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.14. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.10% and -44.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.70% this year

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.00M, and float is at 91.11M with Short Float at 8.39%.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Clarence A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davis Clarence A sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $18.33 per share for a total of $78819.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15511.0 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -58.53% down over the past 12 months and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) that is -22.58% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -8.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.