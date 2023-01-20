Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU)

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) is -3.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.64 and a high of $34.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $27.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.4%.

Currently trading at $26.46, the stock is -5.89% and -7.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -5.03% at the moment leaves the stock 0.67% off its SMA200. YOU registered 17.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$17.27.

The stock witnessed a -11.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.63%, and is -5.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has around 2251 employees, a market worth around $4.00B and $389.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 87.33. Profit margin for the company is -18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.94% and -23.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.30% this year

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.12M, and float is at 65.98M with Short Float at 19.66%.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A total of 168 insider transactions have happened at Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 104 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patterson Richard N. Jr., the company’s CISO. SEC filings show that Patterson Richard N. Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $30.18 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11474.0 shares.

Clear Secure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Levine Matthew (GC, Chief Privacy Off & Sec) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $32.02 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the YOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Patterson Richard N. Jr. (Chief Info Sec. Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $32.76 for $32760.0. The insider now directly holds 14,974 shares of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU).