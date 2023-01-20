Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) is 20.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.39 and a high of $120.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVCR stock was last observed hovering at around $92.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.8%.

Currently trading at $88.03, the stock is 4.43% and 10.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock 14.14% off its SMA200. NVCR registered 36.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.47%.

The stock witnessed a 17.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.65%, and is -8.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has around 1167 employees, a market worth around $9.41B and $542.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.11% and -26.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Analyst Forecasts

NovoCure Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -819.30% this year

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.89M, and float is at 103.79M with Short Float at 7.66%.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at NovoCure Limited (NVCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shah Pritesh, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Shah Pritesh sold 387 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $108.00 per share for a total of $41796.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82843.0 shares.

NovoCure Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Danziger Asaf (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 212,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $108.74 per share for $23.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13583.0 shares of the NVCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Leonard Frank X (President, CNS Cancers US) disposed off 39,507 shares at an average price of $112.25 for $4.43 million. The insider now directly holds 46,158 shares of NovoCure Limited (NVCR).

NovoCure Limited (NVCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -21.33% down over the past 12 months.