LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Volatility At 1.90%, Should You Add A Position?

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is 10.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.81 and a high of $16.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LXP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $11.07, the stock is 5.10% and 5.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 2.51% off its SMA200. LXP registered -21.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.44%.

The stock witnessed a 7.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.40%, and is -0.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $326.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.26. Distance from 52-week low is 25.65% and -31.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Analyst Forecasts

LXP Industrial Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.40% this year

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.54M, and float is at 269.92M with Short Float at 7.05%.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRARY RICHARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FRARY RICHARD bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $10.50 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

LXP Industrial Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Handwerker Jamie (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $10.55 per share for $52750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73971.0 shares of the LXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Gupta Arun (Director) acquired 9,600 shares at an average price of $10.41 for $99921.0. The insider now directly holds 26,465 shares of LXP Industrial Trust (LXP).

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) that is trading 1.39% up over the past 12 months and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) that is -10.69% lower over the same period. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is -32.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.