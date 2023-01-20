New Big Money Means AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is -6.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.75 and a high of $129.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMN stock was last observed hovering at around $94.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19%.

Currently trading at $96.12, the stock is -8.20% and -14.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -10.90% off its SMA200. AMN registered -10.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.36%.

The stock witnessed a -8.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.86%, and is -13.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $5.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.26 and Fwd P/E is 11.35. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.15% and -25.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Analyst Forecasts

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 359.90% this year

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.78M, and float is at 42.99M with Short Float at 10.76%.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Denise L, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Jackson Denise L sold 4,001 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $110.76 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14078.0 shares.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Jackson Denise L (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,002 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $109.30 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18079.0 shares of the AMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, WHEAT DOUGLAS D (Director) disposed off 4,900 shares at an average price of $118.00 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 65 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN).

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -3.79% down over the past 12 months and RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) that is 90.76% higher over the same period. Kforce Inc. (KFRC) is -22.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.