New Big Money Means Aon plc (AON) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is 6.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $246.21 and a high of $341.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AON stock was last observed hovering at around $314.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.87% off its average median price target of $320.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.13% off the consensus price target high of $363.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -6.68% lower than the price target low of $299.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $318.96, the stock is 4.54% and 5.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 10.52% off its SMA200. AON registered 16.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.87%.

The stock witnessed a 6.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.78%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Aon plc (AON) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $65.71B and $12.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.76 and Fwd P/E is 21.78. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.55% and -6.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Aon plc (AON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aon plc (AON) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aon plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year

Aon plc (AON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.90M, and float is at 189.53M with Short Float at 0.66%.

Aon plc (AON) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Aon plc (AON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Spruell Byron, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Spruell Byron bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $291.72 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2743.0 shares.

Aon plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that Zeidel Darren (General Counsel) sold a total of 111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $290.00 per share for $32190.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15129.0 shares of the AON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, KNIGHT LESTER B (Director) acquired 14,000 shares at an average price of $286.58 for $4.01 million. The insider now directly holds 109,000 shares of Aon plc (AON).

Aon plc (AON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading -23.17% down over the past 12 months and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is 6.84% higher over the same period. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is -65.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.