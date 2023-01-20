New Big Money Means CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is -4.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.39 and a high of $14.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CXW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.20 offered by analysts, but current levels are 26.67% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.00, the stock is -4.76% and -6.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -0.88% off its SMA200. CXW registered 2.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.84%.

The stock witnessed a -3.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.79%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has around 10348 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.40 and Fwd P/E is 10.38. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.11% and -22.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Analyst Forecasts

CoreCivic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -196.40% this year

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.57M, and float is at 113.03M with Short Float at 2.15%.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carter, Cole G., the company’s EVP,General Counsel, Secretary. SEC filings show that Carter, Cole G. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $11.45 per share for a total of $57250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

CoreCivic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that GARFINKLE DAVID (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $11.43 per share for $85719.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the CXW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Lappin Harley G. (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $11.48 for $22968.0. The insider now directly holds 71,475 shares of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW).

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW): Who are the competitors?

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is 47.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.