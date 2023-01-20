New Big Money Means Rollins Inc. (ROL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is -1.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.50 and a high of $43.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROL stock was last observed hovering at around $36.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.38% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.16% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.83, the stock is -2.98% and -7.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock -1.72% off its SMA200. ROL registered 12.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.67%.

The stock witnessed a -2.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.29%, and is -5.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has around 16482 employees, a market worth around $17.54B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.04 and Fwd P/E is 43.38. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.70% and -16.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.50%).

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rollins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.30% this year

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 492.32M, and float is at 236.77M with Short Float at 4.94%.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Rollins Inc. (ROL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROLLINS GARY W, the company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO. SEC filings show that ROLLINS GARY W sold 7,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $39.62 per share for a total of $307.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209.09 million shares.

Rollins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that LOR INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $39.62 per share for $307.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 209.09 million shares of the ROL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Chandler Elizabeth B (CORPORATE SECRETARY) disposed off 7,871 shares at an average price of $42.41 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 93,016 shares of Rollins Inc. (ROL).

Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -30.37% down over the past 12 months and Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) that is -11.90% lower over the same period.