New Big Money Means The Hershey Company (HSY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is -6.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $191.00 and a high of $242.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSY stock was last observed hovering at around $216.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $243.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.96% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -0.06% lower than the price target low of $216.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $216.12, the stock is -5.57% and -6.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -3.62% off its SMA200. HSY registered 8.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.34%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.92%, and is -4.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

The Hershey Company (HSY) has around 16620 employees, a market worth around $43.85B and $10.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.12 and Fwd P/E is 24.20. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.15% and -10.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

The Hershey Company (HSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hershey Company (HSY) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hershey Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year

The Hershey Company (HSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.28M, and float is at 146.48M with Short Float at 1.61%.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at The Hershey Company (HSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buck Michele, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Buck Michele sold 14,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $227.43 per share for a total of $3.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

The Hershey Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Arway Pamela M (Director) sold a total of 211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $225.97 per share for $47680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15561.0 shares of the HSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Reiman Jason (SVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) disposed off 150 shares at an average price of $224.85 for $33728.0. The insider now directly holds 12,867 shares of The Hershey Company (HSY).

The Hershey Company (HSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is -2.49% lower over the past 12 months.