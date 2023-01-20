New Big Money Means TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) is 5.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RNAZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is 29.16% and 34.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -46.68% off its SMA200. RNAZ registered -70.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.67%.

The stock witnessed a 65.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.28%, and is 22.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.20% over the week and 26.02% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 152.67% and -76.95% from its 52-week high.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -194.00% this year

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.98M, and float is at 8.67M with Short Float at 9.39%.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dudley Robert Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Dudley Robert Michael bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $23000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Fitzgerald Thomas A (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $1.27 per share for $15240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RNAZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Dudley Robert Michael (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $1.87 for $3740.0. The insider now directly holds 873,114 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ).