NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Volatility At 3.30%, Should You Add A Position?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) is 10.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $8.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $8.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.59, the stock is 3.40% and 11.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 20.66% off its SMA200. NG registered -1.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.09%.

The stock witnessed a 15.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.81%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 62.32% and -21.17% from its 52-week high.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovaGold Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.00% this year

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 333.34M, and float is at 244.94M with Short Float at 3.40%.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ottewell David A., the company’s Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that Ottewell David A. sold 71,186 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $5.96 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

NovaGold Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Ottewell David A. (Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 57,592 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $5.97 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the NG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Walsh Anthony P. (Director) disposed off 11,896 shares at an average price of $6.01 for $71495.0. The insider now directly holds 41,751 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG).

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading 2.33% up over the past 12 months and Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) that is -12.79% lower over the same period. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is 23.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.