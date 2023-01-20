OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is -3.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.28 and a high of $42.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.57% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -8.51% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.98, the stock is -4.17% and -3.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -3.49% off its SMA200. OGE registered 0.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.86%.

The stock witnessed a -3.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.11%, and is -5.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has around 2185 employees, a market worth around $7.66B and $3.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.15 and Fwd P/E is 18.55. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.12% and -11.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OGE Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 524.00% this year

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.20M, and float is at 199.69M with Short Float at 1.71%.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McQuistion Cristina F, the company’s VP- Corp. Resp./Stewardship. SEC filings show that McQuistion Cristina F sold 3,067 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $38.23 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22485.0 shares.

OGE Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Horn Patricia D (VP-Governance & Corp Sec) sold a total of 4,015 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $39.95 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27875.0 shares of the OGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, McQuistion Cristina F (VP- Corp Resp & Stewardship) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $39.41 for $86703.0. The insider now directly holds 25,552 shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading -2.29% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -20.97% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 1.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.