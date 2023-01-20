Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Volatility At 6.44%, Should You Add A Position?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) is 20.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $2.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.11% off the consensus price target high of $2.86 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.63% lower than the price target low of $1.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is 10.49% and 24.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 29.32% off its SMA200. TGB registered -12.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.81%.

The stock witnessed a 37.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.98%, and is -3.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $494.64M and $294.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.33. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.88% and -26.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taseko Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 235.10% this year

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.38M, and float is at 277.06M with Short Float at 0.54%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading -25.19% down over the past 12 months and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is 25.68% higher over the same period.