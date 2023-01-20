The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is -2.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.17 and a high of $79.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIG stock was last observed hovering at around $75.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $85.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.55% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -6.16% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.31, the stock is -2.33% and -1.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 7.01% off its SMA200. HIG registered 4.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.41%.

The stock witnessed a 0.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.24%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $23.50B and $22.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.77. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.51% and -6.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.60% this year

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.10M, and float is at 316.91M with Short Float at 1.02%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robinson David C, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Robinson David C sold 18,534 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $76.00 per share for a total of $1.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 shares.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Stepnowski Amy (EVP) sold a total of 12,467 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $74.70 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Robinson David C (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 18,534 shares at an average price of $74.93 for $1.39 million. The insider now directly holds 1 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is trading -12.28% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -33.24% lower over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 1.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.