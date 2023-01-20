Which institution holds the most shares in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) is -3.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.63 and a high of $105.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHK stock was last observed hovering at around $88.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.08%.

Currently trading at $90.90, the stock is -1.19% and -5.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -0.41% off its SMA200. CHK registered 41.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.45%.

The stock witnessed a -6.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.29%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $12.22B and $10.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.53 and Fwd P/E is 5.24. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.52% and -13.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (80.20%).

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Analyst Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.40% this year

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.97M, and float is at 127.75M with Short Float at 7.76%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wichterich Michael, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $85.65 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25318.0 shares.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Wichterich Michael (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $81.50 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23318.0 shares of the CHK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR (President and CEO) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $82.04 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 35,891 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK).