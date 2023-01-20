Which institution holds the most shares in Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) is 229.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $4.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTRK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.6% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 165.41% and 183.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.79 million and changing 8.04% at the moment leaves the stock 36.35% off its SMA200. OTRK registered -68.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.36.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 234.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 187.89%, and is 93.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.88% over the week and 16.89% over the month.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $32.65M and $22.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 255.88% and -71.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.40%).

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ontrak Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.20% this year

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.34M, and float is at 17.10M with Short Float at 7.00%.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hill Arik, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Hill Arik bought 25,358 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $1.44 per share for a total of $36513.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51673.0 shares.

Ontrak Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Hill Arik (Chief Information Officer) bought a total of 26,315 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $1.52 per share for $39999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26315.0 shares of the OTRK stock.