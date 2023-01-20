Which institution holds the most shares in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is 8.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $198.10 and a high of $677.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIVB stock was last observed hovering at around $251.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.94%.

Currently trading at $250.04, the stock is 6.64% and 10.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -31.81% off its SMA200. SIVB registered -62.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.46%.

The stock witnessed a 17.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.24%, and is -1.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has around 8429 employees, a market worth around $14.84B and $4.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.28 and Fwd P/E is 12.08. Profit margin for the company is 32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.22% and -63.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.60% this year

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.10M, and float is at 58.84M with Short Float at 6.72%.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at SVB Financial Group (SIVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Matthews Beverly Kay, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Matthews Beverly Kay bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $232.06 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2374.0 shares.

SVB Financial Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that DRAPER MICHELLE (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 2,414 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $215.61 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2997.0 shares of the SIVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Beck Daniel J (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 580 shares at an average price of $231.69 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 4,751 shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citigroup Inc. (C) that is trading -24.40% down over the past 12 months and UBS Group AG (UBS) that is 9.90% higher over the same period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is -27.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.