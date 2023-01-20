Which institution holds the most shares in The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is -2.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.81 and a high of $135.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGR stock was last observed hovering at around $128.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.31%.

Currently trading at $125.92, the stock is -3.58% and -2.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 4.20% off its SMA200. PGR registered 14.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.10%.

The stock witnessed a -0.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.71%, and is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $73.27B and $48.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 89.18 and Fwd P/E is 19.78. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.91% and -7.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Analyst Forecasts

The Progressive Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.40% this year

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.50M, and float is at 582.96M with Short Float at 0.39%.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Griffith Susan Patricia, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Griffith Susan Patricia sold 26,885 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $130.36 per share for a total of $3.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

The Progressive Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Quigg Andrew J (Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 1,821 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $130.36 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26286.0 shares of the PGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Murphy John Jo (Claims President) disposed off 4,590 shares at an average price of $130.36 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 29,191 shares of The Progressive Corporation (PGR).

The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 12.45% up over the past 12 months and American International Group Inc. (AIG) that is 1.35% higher over the same period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is 22.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.