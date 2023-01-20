Which Institutions Own Shares In Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) is 18.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.95 and a high of $19.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADPT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89%.

Currently trading at $9.03, the stock is 8.74% and 8.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -8.97% at the moment leaves the stock 3.98% off its SMA200. ADPT registered -49.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.04%.

The stock witnessed a 12.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.63%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has around 858 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $168.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.64% and -52.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.50% this year

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.93M, and float is at 140.66M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ADAMS R MARK, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that ADAMS R MARK sold 2,130 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $8.58 per share for a total of $18275.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that ADAMS R MARK (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 995 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $8.50 per share for $8458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ADPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, PISKEL KYLE (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 959 shares at an average price of $8.87 for $8506.0. The insider now directly holds 46,706 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) that is trading 32.75% up over the past 12 months and Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) that is -54.91% lower over the same period. I-Mab (IMAB) is -80.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.