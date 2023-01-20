Which Institutions Own Shares In Blend Labs Inc. (BLND)?

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) is 3.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLND stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $2.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -14.62% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is 2.79% and -2.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -7.45% at the moment leaves the stock -45.24% off its SMA200. BLND registered -78.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.00%.

The stock witnessed a 4.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.60%, and is -13.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.41% over the week and 11.30% over the month.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has around 1689 employees, a market worth around $404.82M and $273.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.00% and -85.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.00%).

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blend Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.10% this year

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.27M, and float is at 210.77M with Short Float at 5.59%.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sumner Crystal, the company’s Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk. SEC filings show that Sumner Crystal sold 45,943 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $1.12 per share for a total of $51475.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Blend Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Greenberg Marc S. (Head of Finance) sold a total of 23,160 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $1.22 per share for $28170.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the BLND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Sumner Crystal (Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk) disposed off 33,196 shares at an average price of $1.22 for $40390.0. The insider now directly holds 501,180 shares of Blend Labs Inc. (BLND).

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -23.37% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -31.58% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -31.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.