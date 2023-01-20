Which Institutions Own Shares In Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is 0.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.23 and a high of $62.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFGC stock was last observed hovering at around $59.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.96% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 12.64% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.53, the stock is -0.71% and -0.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 15.85% off its SMA200. PFGC registered 24.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.79%.

The stock witnessed a -3.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.93%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $8.93B and $55.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.61 and Fwd P/E is 14.07. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.10% and -5.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performance Food Group Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.70% this year

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.80M, and float is at 152.46M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hagerty Patrick T., the company’s. SEC filings show that Hagerty Patrick T. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $58.73 per share for a total of $29365.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Performance Food Group Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Hoskins Craig Howard () sold a total of 60,402 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $57.42 per share for $3.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PFGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, SINGER DAVID V (Director) disposed off 1,267 shares at an average price of $58.30 for $73866.0. The insider now directly holds 10,372 shares of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): Who are the competitors?

