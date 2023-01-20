Who are the Institutional Holders in Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)?

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) is 224.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $2.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is 142.20% and 117.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.18 million and changing 40.48% at the moment leaves the stock -0.62% off its SMA200. CUEN registered -51.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.33.

The stock witnessed a 127.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.24%, and is 117.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.95% over the week and 28.70% over the month.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $10.03M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 293.33% and -75.82% from its 52-week high.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 66.80% this year

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.04M, and float is at 7.37M with Short Float at 0.58%.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maimon Arik, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Maimon Arik bought 32,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $22558.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.62 million shares.