Who are the Institutional Holders in Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)?

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is -8.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.67 and a high of $18.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FULT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 9.24% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.43, the stock is -7.92% and -11.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -5.59% off its SMA200. FULT registered -17.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.52%.

The stock witnessed a -5.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.19%, and is -7.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $774.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.85 and Fwd P/E is 7.92. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.87% and -18.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulton Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.35M, and float is at 165.99M with Short Float at 2.63%.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sargent Angela M, the company’s SEVP & Chief Info Officer. SEC filings show that Sargent Angela M sold 11,581 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $18.57 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70079.0 shares.

Fulton Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Etter Steven S (Director) sold a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $18.61 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the FULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Snyder Angela M (Sr Executive Vice President) disposed off 4,818 shares at an average price of $18.23 for $87835.0. The insider now directly holds 33,246 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading -2.21% down over the past 12 months and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) that is 0.25% higher over the same period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is -31.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.