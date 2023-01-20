Who are the Institutional Holders in HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is 7.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $164.47 and a high of $279.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCA stock was last observed hovering at around $256.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $266.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.56% off the consensus price target high of $308.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -71.32% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $256.98, the stock is 4.10% and 8.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 19.64% off its SMA200. HCA registered 3.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.72%.

The stock witnessed a 7.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.36%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has around 204000 employees, a market worth around $71.61B and $59.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.51 and Fwd P/E is 14.10. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.25% and -7.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HCA Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.96M, and float is at 210.77M with Short Float at 1.31%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOORE A BRUCE JR, the company’s Group President – Service Line. SEC filings show that MOORE A BRUCE JR sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $224.07 per share for a total of $2.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30807.0 shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Hall Charles J (Group President) sold a total of 9,838 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $223.50 per share for $2.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the HCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Sowell Joseph A III (SVP; Chief Development Officer) disposed off 12,946 shares at an average price of $223.18 for $2.89 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -67.98% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is -33.56% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is 12.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.