Who are the Institutional Holders in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) is -5.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.44 and a high of $54.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HP stock was last observed hovering at around $47.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.09% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -6.59% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.90, the stock is -2.57% and -4.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 3.42% off its SMA200. HP registered 60.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.92%.

The stock witnessed a 0.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.49%, and is -3.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $4.89B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 997.87 and Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.32% and -13.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.50% this year

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.29M, and float is at 101.84M with Short Float at 4.62%.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HELMERICH HANS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HELMERICH HANS sold 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $50.02 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24470.0 shares.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that LINDSAY JOHN W (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $52.51 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the HP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Bell John R. (SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB) disposed off 4,314 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 117,395 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP).

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading 54.61% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 56.08% higher over the same period. Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is 86.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.