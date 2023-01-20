Who are the Institutional Holders in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is 0.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.52 and a high of $247.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITW stock was last observed hovering at around $227.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.81%.

Currently trading at $220.99, the stock is -1.43% and -1.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 7.94% off its SMA200. ITW registered -9.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.35%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.28%, and is -4.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $67.62B and $15.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.22 and Fwd P/E is 23.73. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.36% and -10.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Analyst Forecasts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 308.80M, and float is at 306.17M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMITH DAVID BYRON JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH DAVID BYRON JR bought 1,390 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $221.81 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Larsen Michael M (SVP & CFO) sold a total of 51,248 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $228.01 per share for $11.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36602.0 shares of the ITW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Schlitz Lei Zhang (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $205.34 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 7,803 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -33.57% down over the past 12 months and Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) that is -2.97% lower over the same period. Amphenol Corporation (APH) is -3.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.