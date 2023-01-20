Who are the Institutional Holders in Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)?

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) is 14.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LUCY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $1.58, the stock is 43.84% and 39.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.33 million and changing 12.50% at the moment leaves the stock -12.73% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 75.00% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.86%, and is 52.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.91% over the week and 22.70% over the month.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $10.87M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 125.00% and -77.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-641.00%).

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -322.40% this year

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.67M, and float is at 2.38M with Short Float at 38.06%.