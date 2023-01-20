Who are the Institutional Holders in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is 6.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $153.92 and a high of $218.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBHT stock was last observed hovering at around $185.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $196.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.93% off the consensus price target high of $228.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -19.25% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $184.83, the stock is 4.56% and 3.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 6.82% off its SMA200. JBHT registered -7.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.76%.

The stock witnessed a 3.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.09%, and is 2.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has around 33045 employees, a market worth around $19.45B and $14.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.33 and Fwd P/E is 19.56. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.08% and -15.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.76M, and float is at 81.90M with Short Float at 3.14%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simpson Shelley, the company’s EVP, CCO & People/HR. SEC filings show that Simpson Shelley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $186.02 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77630.0 shares.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Frazier Spencer (EVP of Sales and Marketing) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $177.16 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3060.0 shares of the JBHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, McGee Eric (EVP Highway Services) acquired 210 shares at an average price of $167.75 for $35227.0. The insider now directly holds 611 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT).

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is trading -0.96% down over the past 12 months and TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is 11.25% higher over the same period. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is -2.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.