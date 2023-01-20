Who are the Institutional Holders in Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)?

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is 2.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.15 and a high of $97.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLNT stock was last observed hovering at around $82.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.47%.

Currently trading at $80.47, the stock is 0.84% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock 11.12% off its SMA200. PLNT registered -4.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.30%.

The stock witnessed a 6.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.33%, and is -4.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has around 1529 employees, a market worth around $7.22B and $839.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 95.46 and Fwd P/E is 39.16. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.61% and -17.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Planet Fitness Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 373.10% this year

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.16M, and float is at 81.19M with Short Float at 4.93%.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bode William, the company’s Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Bode William sold 44 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $81.25 per share for a total of $3575.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7310.0 shares.

Planet Fitness Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Bode William (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 116 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $83.88 per share for $9730.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7354.0 shares of the PLNT stock.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT): Who are the competitors?

