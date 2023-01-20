Who are the Institutional Holders in Trane Technologies plc (TT)?

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) is -0.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.64 and a high of $183.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TT stock was last observed hovering at around $173.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.74%.

Currently trading at $167.05, the stock is -3.85% and -4.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -3.88% at the moment leaves the stock 9.58% off its SMA200. TT registered -6.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.46%.

The stock witnessed a -1.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.42%, and is -7.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $37.86B and $15.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.79 and Fwd P/E is 21.18. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.47% and -9.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trane Technologies plc (TT) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.90M, and float is at 204.77M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Trane Technologies plc (TT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pittard Raymond D, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Pittard Raymond D sold 23,003 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $170.42 per share for a total of $3.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87718.0 shares.

Trane Technologies plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Regnery David S (Chair and CEO) sold a total of 14,651 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $179.00 per share for $2.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95751.0 shares of the TT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Turtz Evan M (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,135 shares at an average price of $175.00 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 18,411 shares of Trane Technologies plc (TT).

Trane Technologies plc (TT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) that is -13.26% lower over the past 12 months. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is -15.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.