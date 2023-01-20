Who is the Top Investor In Zuora Inc. (ZUO)?

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is 2.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $17.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZUO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.55, the stock is 3.91% and -4.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -4.93% at the moment leaves the stock -25.54% off its SMA200. ZUO registered -59.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.02%.

The stock witnessed a 10.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.36%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has around 1393 employees, a market worth around $872.53M and $383.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 74.43. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.18% and -61.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.60%).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Analyst Forecasts

Zuora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.60% this year

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.58M, and float is at 122.75M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Zuora Inc. (ZUO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shenkan Amy Guggenheim, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shenkan Amy Guggenheim sold 4,133 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $6.69 per share for a total of $27639.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40087.0 shares.

Zuora Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Clayton Laura A. (Director) sold a total of 4,133 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $6.69 per share for $27642.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40087.0 shares of the ZUO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, McElhatton Todd (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $6.47 for $48556.0. The insider now directly holds 112,222 shares of Zuora Inc. (ZUO).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -23.37% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 0.46% higher over the same period. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is -33.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.