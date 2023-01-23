ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) is 8.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $9.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $6.11, the stock is 4.27% and 5.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -7.10% off its SMA200. ARR registered -36.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.90%.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.56%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.24. Distance from 52-week low is 39.50% and -36.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.40% this year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.14M, and float is at 130.84M with Short Float at 11.22%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zimmer Jeffrey J,the company’sCo-CEO and President. SEC filings show that Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 33,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $5.82 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading -46.63% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -23.44% lower over the same period. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) is -35.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.