Canoo Inc. (GOEV) up 0.81% since start of the year

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is 0.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $6.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -24.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is 3.68% and -0.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.78 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -53.48% off its SMA200. GOEV registered -79.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.38%.

The stock witnessed a 1.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.68%, and is -4.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 8.28% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.57% and -80.80% from its 52-week high.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canoo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.70% this year.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.02M, and float is at 298.19M with Short Float at 19.74%.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Canoo Inc. (GOEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURTHY RAMESH,the company’sSVP, ICFO and CAO. SEC filings show that MURTHY RAMESH sold 1,182 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $1.33 per share for a total of $1572.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Canoo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Ruiz Hector M. (GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY) sold a total of 14,384 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $1.10 per share for $15822.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the GOEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, MURTHY RAMESH (SVP, ICFO and CAO) disposed off 13,832 shares at an average price of $1.10 for $15215.0. The insider now directly holds 294,234 shares of Canoo Inc. (GOEV).