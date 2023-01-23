Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) on Track to Reach $13.00 in a Year

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) is 41.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $8.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.28, the stock is 33.68% and 55.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.57 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 58.50% off its SMA200. CNCE registered 175.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 69.67%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 88.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.86%, and is 16.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 9.02% over the month.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $397.44M and $32.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 222.18% and -0.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.10%).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.73M, and float is at 43.92M with Short Float at 5.00%.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tung Roger D,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tung Roger D sold 9,240 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $7.24 per share for a total of $66898.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.97 million shares.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Stuart Nancy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,893 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $7.25 per share for $20974.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the CNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Munsie Jeffrey A (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 2,893 shares at an average price of $7.25 for $20974.0. The insider now directly holds 100,304 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 34.43% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 10.64% higher over the same period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is 11.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.