Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) up 4.30% since start of the year

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is 4.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.87 and a high of $23.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXEL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $16.73, the stock is 2.63% and 1.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.94 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -10.03% off its SMA200. EXEL registered -2.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.75%.

The stock witnessed a 8.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.95%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has around 954 employees, a market worth around $5.33B and $1.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.63 and Fwd P/E is 21.67. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.51% and -28.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Exelixis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.90% this year.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.15M, and float is at 315.46M with Short Float at 3.68%.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lamb Peter,the company’sEVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO. SEC filings show that Lamb Peter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $15.88 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Exelixis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that POSTE GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $16.68 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the EXEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Haley Patrick J. (EVP, Commercial) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $17.94 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 261,591 shares of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.30% up over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -51.30% lower over the same period.