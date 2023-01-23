Gerdau S.A. (GGB) up 15.88% since start of the year

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is 15.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.89 and a high of $6.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $6.42, the stock is 8.63% and 10.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.54 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 24.29% off its SMA200. GGB registered 25.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.97%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.68%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $10.11B and $16.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.10 and Fwd P/E is 7.55. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.23% and -3.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 553.30% this year.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.69B, and float is at 601.79M with Short Float at 6.51%.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 24.88% up over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 47.21% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -13.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.