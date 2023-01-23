Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HBI Stock Is Going Next

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is 25.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.65 and a high of $16.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -166.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.00, the stock is 13.52% and 17.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.91 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -16.19% off its SMA200. HBI registered -51.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.76%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 36.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.10%, and is 0.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has around 59000 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $6.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.02 and Fwd P/E is 8.32. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.59% and -52.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 832.70% this year.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 349.88M, and float is at 345.65M with Short Float at 17.37%.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Preston Tracy M,the company’sGC, Corp Sec and CCO. SEC filings show that Preston Tracy M bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $9.36 per share for a total of $28065.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Johnson James C (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $9.11 per share for $18220.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26913.0 shares of the HBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, MOISON FRANCK J (Director) acquired 6,470 shares at an average price of $8.59 for $55581.0. The insider now directly holds 49,187 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Who are the competitors?

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -58.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.